Four from Telangana to present research paper at National Mathematics Conference

Paper from State educationists was selected for the ‘National Mathematics Education Conference’ to be organized by the NCERT
Warangal: A research paper authored by Telangana Mathematics State Resource persons RLN Murthy, Kandala Ramaiah, Kasam Santhosh and SCERT Professor Dr Kasarla Ravi Kantha Rao was selected for the ‘National Mathematics Education Conference’ to be organized by the NCERT at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar, from December 21 to 23.
They submitted a research paper based on a joint small scale research on the topic, ” A study on implementation of Mathematics text books in classroom transaction and its impact on students’ learning,” On behalf of the team, RLN Murthy will present the paper at the seminar.
According to Prof Ravikanta Rao, the research will be useful for the design of upcoming textbooks according to the new education policy (NEP), and especially to know the new approaches on the characteristics of textbooks, changes in syllabus and teaching and learning processes in the classroom.