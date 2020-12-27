NSS holds artificial limb distribution camp

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organisation that runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled, in particular polio and those who are disabled by birth, resumed its campaign ‘Artificial limb distribution camp’ in Hyderabad on Sunday. The NSS distributed about 37 artificial limbs and calipers while maintaining the social distancing and wearing masks by senior prosthetics and orthotics specialist team, a press release said.

During the last artificial limbs measurement camp, NSS had measured and shortlisted patients for free calipers and artificial limbs at Esamia Bazar Koti.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “In most cases, differently-abled individuals are able to lead a normal life with a perfectly fitted artificial limb. We are committed to bringing the differently-abled community to the mainstream society by empowering them physically, socially and economically.”

