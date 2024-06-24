| Nss Volunteers To Work With Traffic Police To Regulate Traffic

NSS volunteers to work with traffic police to regulate traffic

The cadets will coordinate with the traffic police personnel on regular basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will now work along with the traffic police to regulate traffic and spread road safety awareness among citizens. Director General of Police, Telangana, Ravi Gupta, on Monday launched a program with around 300 NSS cadets.

The volunteers will be imparted training on traffic regulation and education by Hyderabad traffic police at the Traffic Training Institute Goshamahal. The training module includes lessons on traffic rules, road safety, and traffic drill, followed by practical training on traffic management.

“After training the services of NSS volunteers will be utilized at major junctions, pelican signals, bus bays, FOBs, etc., with emphasis on traffic regulation and spreading awareness on road safety,” said DGP Telangana Ravi Gupta.