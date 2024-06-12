RTA conducts special drives against errant school buses

Hyderabad Traffic Police have initiated special drives to ensure the safety and compliance of school buses and other vehicles transporting students.

Hyderabad: With the schools reopening for the academic year, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the Hyderabad Traffic Police have initiated special drives to ensure the safety and compliance of school buses and other vehicles transporting students.

These drives started in the early morning at various places including at Secunderabad, Punjagutta, Rajendranagar with special focus on checking vehicle fitness, driver licences, and adherence to traffic rules, including preventing overloading and underage driving.

The authorities have formed special teams to conduct these inspections daily during peak hours. Officials said cases will be booked for various violations against school and college buses for failing to meet safety standards.

Meanwhile, parents were also counseled on the dangers of overloading vehicles and advised to verify the credentials of the drivers and the fitness of the vehicles used to transport their children.

RTA and Traffic Police authorities encouraged citizens to report any traffic violations involving school transport through various channels like the Traffic Police’s Facebook page, Twitter, and dedicated helplines.