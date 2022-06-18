NSUI leader detained in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Saturday detained National Students union of India leader Balamuri Venkat while he was on way to the residence of Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy.

According to the police, Venkat was going to Jagga Reddy’s house to assemble along with other NSUI leaders there, allegedly with plans of creating law and order issues. On information, he was taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Golconda police station.

The MLA tried to convince the cops to release Venkat as he had come to meet him. However the police did not relent.