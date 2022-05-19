NT, TT’s free awareness programme in Nizamabad a massive hit

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:01 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Students turned up in large numbers for the three-hour programme held at Rajiv Gandhi auditorium in Nizamabad.

Hyderabad: A free awareness programme for those preparing for recruitment tests organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Nizamabad on Thursday received positive response from the aspirants.

The event held at Rajiv Gandhi auditorium was attended in large numbers by candidates preparing for TSPSC and police recruitment tests. Nizamabad District Collector C Narayan Reddy and Police Commissioner KR Nagaraj were the chief guests at the programme.

The participants were briefed in detail on how to crack the recruitment tests by Director, CSB IAS Academy-Hyderabad, Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy Director, Dr CS Vepa. Namasthe Telangana Chief of News Bureau, Satish Voruganti, Telangana Publication Manager, T Ganesh, Edition Incharge, L Ramesh, Bureau Chief Jupally Ramesh and others participated.

For almost three hours starting at 11 am, the participants enthusiastically heard the talks by the experts and most were seen scribbling notes on the advice and suggestions shared by the experts. They also had an opportunity to get their doubts clarified with the experts during a Q&A interaction session.

Reverse engineering helps in gaining deeper knowledge: Balalatha

“Aspirants preparing for competitive exams should follow the reverse engineering method for a deeper understanding on every concept/topic/subject, said Balalatha Mallavarapu, Director of CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad. Reverse engineering is nothing but gaining deeper knowledge on the background, history and related aspects when trying to understand a particular concept, she explained using ‘heat wave’ as an example and said understanding reasons behind heat wave, what causes it, etc., is reverse engineering method.

Any competitive exam basically has polity, history, geography and economics as major sections, and gaining complete subject knowledge is important, she said.

On ‘Nipuna’

Informative articles being published in ‘Namasthe Telangana’s ‘Nipuna’ are very useful for students preparing for the competitive exams. The newspaper’s efforts in organising events like these, which help clear aspirants’ doubts on how to prepare and what to study, are praiseworthy.

Besides books (high-school level) of Telangana State syllabus, Telugu Academy, and competitive exam related ones available in the market, ‘Nipuna’ helps aspirants preparing for the TSPSC exams in a major way. Make sure to maintain a file of this material and keep it handy. Also, keep yourself abreast of the current events and news published in the newspapers and solve previous years’ question papers too.

On setting goals

One should aim to achieve success in the competitive exam. Instead of studying with the aim of securing a job, if you can think that you can help others and be useful to the society as a responsible official, it will help students be more committed to their goal, she shared.

“Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced notifications for 80,000-plus jobs, which is unheard of even in bigger States like Uttar Pradesh. So, make use of this opportunity and give it your best shot,” said Balalatha. Sharing her own experiences of attending the interviews after clearing the civil services examinations, she said that her journalist father’s encouraging words made her succeed in the exams twice.

On subject knowledge

Talking about the topics that students need to be thorough with, Balalatha said, “Focus on latest news updates (for ex: Gnana Vapi masjid incident), Deccan plateau, Mughal kings, Satavahana rule, inscriptions, and spread of Buddhism during their rule, historical and cultural conditions during the Kakatiyas, and Kasipeta region and the ancient paintings. For contemporary history, focus should be on Telangana agitation, 1957 freedom movement, issue related to the Telangana Governor, Constitutional limitations, Anti-defection law, non-money bills, laws and court judgements, etc.”

For economics-related topics, questions may be framed on infrastructure development, social and economic aspects of the State, Telangana’s bPASS, Yasangi crop/cultivation, Kaleshwaram project, etc. “Have a good grasp on all the 33 districts and festivals in the State. TS Sociology and Ambedkar University’s books will be helpful in this regard,” she said and asked students to also track happenings in NASA, ISRO and other space agencies.

On current affairs

Balalatha suggested reading Bipin Chandra for modern Indian history and following RS Agarwal’s books to crack the exam for police jobs. When it comes to current affairs, it helps to have a good knowledge on crypto currency, cyber security, Pegasus spyware, Russia-Ukraine war, SWIFT banking, the Great Resignation, e-vehicles, world inequality, rupee value and inflation, e-rupee, NATO, OPEC, controversial regions across the world, Horn of Africa, latest situation in Sri Lanka, coronavirus and its vaccines, G-20 India Summit, Padma Awards, parboiled rice, etc.

Believe in hard work: KR Nagaraju

Believe in hard work and stay away from the notion of luck, was the advice KR Nagaraju, Nizamabad Police Commissioner, had for the candidates preparing for the coming recruitment tests.

Addressing the awareness programme conducted by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana, he expressed happiness at the large number of candidates giving importance to police recruitment in their preparations. Commitment, determination and hard work will ensure a job in police department, he told the aspirants while adding, “prepare to win and success will be yours”.

Nagaraju who as a sportsperson joined the police, expressed his willingness to guide and advice and train the job aspirants accordingly. “Once the summer heat recedes, training will be provided with special teams,” he said. “Youngsters should make the maximum of this golden opportunity to land a job given the large scale recruitments being taken up the State government,” Nagaraju added.

Do not get diverted and lose your grip: C Narayana Reddy

Complete focus for job aspirants should be on preparations for the tests, advised Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy. Speaking at the event, he said the candidates should remain focused and have their complete attention on the tests during the preparation phase.

Diverting one’s attention to trivial issues could end up in losing grip over objective issues. The aspirants should enjoy the preparations and not feel the process as a boring and cumbersome exercise, he said, adding that those preparing with interest and enthusiasm will achieve more positive results.

Friends, movies and similar such avocations can be continued after the examinations, the District Collector advised adding, “Movies like RRR and KGF-2 have been released but you can watch them later after the tests”.

Narayana Reddy’s mantra for success to the candidates included – use time wisely for wasting time could result in failures, follow notes and books used by seniors for their preparation, make maximum use of available resources and work hard with the solo aim of finding your names in the selection list. “Don’t blindly pick answers to the questions with multiple choices, assess your answers and do remember that the difference between a winner and loser usually will merely be one or two marks,” he added.

Grab the good opportunity: Voruganti Satish

Formation of Telangana State has ushered in a major metamorphosis. “Unlike earlier times when not a single job notification was issued for years, Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has issued a series of notifications for recruitment to 80,000 jobs,” said Voruganti Satish, Chief Of Bureau, Namasthe Telangana.

For those who have been waiting for government jobs, this is a good opportunity, he said while expressing his happiness at the positive response that the free awareness programme by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana has been generating for those preparing for the tests.

Satish described the success achieved by District Collector, Narayana Reddy and Police Commissioner, Nagaraju as “inspirational”. He also lauded the hard work and dedication of Director, CSB IAS Academy-Hyderabad, Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy Director, Dr CS Vepa.

Must combine skills with knowledge: Dr CS Vepa

In order to prepare for competitive exams, students need to put their skills to good use and achieve desired results, shared Dr CS Vepa, Director, Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills, Hyderabad. Those preparing to crack the TSPSC exams cannot achieve good marks solely by gaining academic knowledge but must combine it with smart skills, he shared during an event organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at Nizamabad.

Dr Vepa added that planning is essential when attempting competitive exams. “In KCR’s leadership, the TRS government has given out many notifications this time and it looks like it’s going to rain jobs even in summer!” he said. “Do not underestimate the power of your brain – you must develop a habit of reading more books in a short span of time. Time management, memory power, smart revision techniques, self-confidence, sleep management, using flash cards, organising notes and mastering skills are some of the things the candidates must focus on,” he added.

Dr Vepa also appreciated ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’s efforts in enlightening the candidates preparing for competitive exams. He also expressed his happiness in being a part of the awareness the newspaper has been creating.

