Job aspirants clarify doubts on various aspects of recruitment tests at NT, TT’s awareness program

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:03 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Questions and Answer session for those preparing for recruitment tests organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Nizamabad on Thursday.

Q. Balaji, Nizamabad: How do I keep myself away from the mobile phone?

CS Vepa: Mobile phone plays a bigger role in our lives now, as we use it for many things. However, it is also a source of distraction. One could devote one or two hours a day exclusively for using the phone and devote the remaining time for studies. That could help us. But we need to be determined about not using the phone in study time.

Q. Satish Raj, Konasamudram: What should I do to convince myself that I can crack the recruitment exam?

Balalatha: The most important thing is a planned study. We should allot specific time for revision and practice. One has to plan weekly revision of the subjects studied. Write down answers for questions. Practising with model papers will also be helpful.

Q. Sivaranjani: Is the time sufficient for taking the police recruitment exams?

Balalatha: If you have the determination and the grit, you can crack any exam. Don’t waste any time. Prepare a time table and stick to it with discipline. One has to study at least for ten hours a day. Constable and Sub Inspector job tests have negative marks hence one should be extra careful while answering.

Q. Swapna, Nizambaad: How to prepare for Group exams?

Balalatha: You can save a lot of time in preparation if you have a study plan according to the syllabus prescribed. Focus more on current affairs and Telangana history. You have to study the subjects in depth. Read articles published on Telangana.

Q. Latha, Kotagalli: Does an employee need to go on leave to prepare for group exams?

Balalatha: If you have the determination, anything can be achieved. Since you are a teacher, you can easily crack the prelims with some effort, but you may have to think of going on leave to clear the Group-I main.

Q. Sunil, Varni: Should one have studied in an area from first class onwards to be a bonafide (local) student?

Balalatha: I will seek clarification from the TSPSC on this question. I will mention the concern about this problem. But you focus on your studies for the time being. I am sure government will provide some answer to your question.

Q. Prasanna, Nizamabad: What are the books to be studied to score good marks in Group – I Main?

Balalatha: NCERT and Telugu Akademi books have to be studied. There is lot of difference for preparation for main and prelims. For main exams, you have to provide detailed answers with statistics and you should have grip on many issues. You can refer to any standard books. But don’t do the mistake of buying all the books available in the market.

Q. Anil Goud, Nizamabad: How many subjects one should read in a day?

Balalatha: You could study at least three subjects in a day as per a prepared time table. A study plan is necessary for this. You should revise all you have studied every day to get a grip on the subject. That would also enable you to answer the questions quickly.

Q. Navin Kumar, Nizamabad: I am working in a private company. Is it okay if I spend about five hours a day for the SI exam?

Balalatha: I appreciate your determination to get into a government job even while working in private sector. Most important aspect is the determination. You can plan your studies according to the free time you have. Do not waste even a single minute. Five hours a day without wasting a minute can get you to success.

