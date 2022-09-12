Telangana: Regional ED visits NTPC Ramagundam

(NTPC RED (Hydro), SN Tripathi visiting NTPC Ramagundam) Regional Executive Director (Hydro), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), SN Tripathi visited NTPC Ramagundam & Telangana.

As a part of his two-day tour programme on Sunday and Monday, he visited all the areas of project and reviewed the progress of the Telangana plant. Later, RED visited the 100 MW floating solar project and Ramagundam FGD (flue-gas desulphurization).

The RED also conducted a meeting with the senior officials of BHEL and TPL at HoP conference hall of NTPC Ramagundam followed by an interaction with the project and commissioning executives.