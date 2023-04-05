NTPC-Ramagundam launches computer training course to unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Computer training course for unemployed youth was launched in NTPC on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Ramagudam, under its CSR-CD, has decided to give computer training to unemployed youth. NTPC in association with Deepthi Mahila Samithi will give training to 50 youths of the surrounding villages. A three month course comprising diploma in computer application (DCA) and Tally ERP 9.0 was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The main aim of the initiative is to empower the unemployed youth through self employment and skilled development by computer training programme. The course curriculum is prepared to meet the market need and develop the employability of youth, so that they can be absorbed in the industry or make their own business for self employment. Central Computer Information Technology CCIT, Ramagundam, importing training course that is affiliated with the Department of Employment and Training.

Inaugurating the training programme, Deepthi Mahila Samithi Vice President, Urja Desai lauded the efforts made by CSR department and mahila samithi for development of socio-economic condition of the affected villages. Informing that it was the age of Information Technology (IT), she emphasized the need to accept the advancement of technology.

