NTPC Ramagundam plans to expand floating solar plant by 176 MW

NTPC had earlier created a record by installing the country’s largest floating solar plant of 100 MW capacity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam&Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu interacting with media persons in NTPC on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam has decided to expand its floating solar power generation plant by 176 MW. NTPC had earlier created a record by installing the country’s largest floating solar plant of 100 MW capacity.

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam&Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu announced this while interacting with the media as part of the annual press conference at NTPC on Tuesday. The plans of expanding the floating solar power generation by 176 MW was underway, he informed.

NTPC Ramagundam and Telangana had a combined capacity of 4,200 MW making it the second largest power generating station in NTPC. The year 2023-24 was a momentous year for NTPC Ramagundam (2600 MW) as it was celebrating the 40th year of continuous operation, he said.

In addition to Ramagundam, NTPC has set up a new generating capacity of 1600 MW, the Telangana Super Thermal Power Station (2X800 MW) within the same premises. The unit-I (800 MW) commenced commercial operation in September 2023 and was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2023. The second unit (800 MW) started commercial operation from March 1, this year and was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on Monday.

NTPC Ramagundam, in addition to its core mission of generating electricity, has been taking steps for environmental conservation and protection by developing green belt, Miyawaki afforestation, roof top, ground solar installations in township and rain water harvesting works. It has also been contributing to the upliftment of socio economic status of the people through various CSR/CD activities in the surroundings, he said.

NTPC Ramagundam was recognized as an Excellent Energy efficient unit and National Energy Leader Award at 24th National award for excellence in Energy Management 2023 by Confederation of Indian Industry. It also bagged Gold in “Best PSU implementing CSR” category at 14th Exceed Green Future Environment, CSR & HR awards.