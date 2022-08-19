Nugget, Horse O’ War and Voice Of Dream shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Nugget, Horse O’ War and Voice Of Dream worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
SAND:
600m:
Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 47, moved well.
800m:
Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Hartnell (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved well. Tales Of A Legend (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Wandring Warrior (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy.
My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) & Viggen (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/45, pair moved well.
1000m:
Horse O’ War (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Voice Of Dream (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Creative Force (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended. Sergeant Reckless (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, looks well. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, in good form. Blue Brigade (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, shaped well.
Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, well in hand. That’s My Way (Afroz Khan) & Turgut (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair well in hand. Rovaniemi (Dhanu Singh) & Full Volume (P Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together.