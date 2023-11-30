Nutrition food exhibition attracts voters in Karimnagar

In order to educate people, especially women about the consumption of nutritious food, local Anganwadi workers arranged the exhibition since the polling station was a women-managed polling station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Nutritious Food Stall established in women managed polling station in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: A nutrition food stall exhibited in Government High School, Karkanagadda, Karimnagar, polling station attracted voters who visited the polling station to exercise their franchise.

In order to educate people, especially women about the consumption of nutritious food, local Anganwadi workers arranged the exhibition since the polling station was a women-managed polling station. Besides different varieties of millet, all types of vegetables were also put on display at the exhibition. Emphasizing the need for weight and height of the children, a weighing machine along with a doll was also displayed.

Voters, who visited the polling station to cast their votes, were seen examining the stall carefully and enquiring with the Anganwadi workers about the importance of the exhibition.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Anganwadi teacher and BLO, Laxmi said that in order to educate the people about the importance of eating nutritious food, they arranged exhibitions along with millets and vegetables.