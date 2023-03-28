‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ Song hits 20 million plays on music platforms

The Telugu audience are connected to 'O Rendu Prema Meghaalila', and today, it has reached a landmark by hitting 20 million plays.

02:02 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ is the first single from the upcoming Telugu movie ‘Baby‘. The film stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film is all about first love and the purity of its existence. The writer and producer of ‘Colour Photo’, Sai Rajesh, is the director for this film.

‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ is one of the best soothing compositions of 2023. The song is composed by Vijai Bulganin, a young music director who has many hits on YouTube, including ‘Yemaiundacho’, ‘Thattukoledhe’, ‘Chustu Chustune’, ‘Myra’, and ‘Toyiba’. Vijai Bulganin recreated that nostalgic feeling from the days of our first love with this song. Anantha Sriram’s meaningful lyrics and Sreeram Chandra‘s soulful vocals, along with the chorus of the children, have filled the song with much love. The Telugu audience are very connected to the song, and today, it has reached a landmark by hitting 20 million plays on different music platforms.

Vijai Bulganin is very much inspired by Ilaiyaraaja’s melodies. He said that ‘O Rendu Prema Meghaalila’ was inspired by the maestro’s magic. Vijai Bulganin also met Ilaiyaraaja recently in Hyderabad, and the maestro loved the song.

The makers of ‘Baby’ are going to release a couple more songs from the film this summer. The film is produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers.