Vijay Deverakonda Lauds ‘Baby’ Movie Team | Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, SKN, And Others

Vijay Deverakonda attended the 'Baby' movie blockbuster celebrations last night in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda attended the ‘Baby’ movie blockbuster celebrations last night in Hyderabad. He congratulated the entire team on the success of the film. He especially appreciated the lead cast of the film, Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, for their exceptional performances.