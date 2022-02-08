Anand Deverakonda comes at you with all guns blazing

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has just taken to his Twitter account to announce his upcoming film titled ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’. Directed by Uday Shetty, the movie has Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer. Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi are bankrolling the project under the banner The Ticket Factory.

“Coming at you with all guns blazing .. Make way for a king sized entertainment with #GamGamGanesha directed by @theudayshetty ACTION FESTIVAL BEGINS @chaitanmusic musical #KedarSelagamsetty @thisisvamsik @HylifeE @GskMedia_PR @ticketfactory(sic),” Anand tweeted.

Anand has scored a decent success with his first film ‘Dorasani’ that was set in the backdrop of honour killing. Later, ‘Middle Class Melodies’ starring Varsha Bollamma had instantly struck a chord with audiences. Depicting middle-class aspirations, the actor played the role Raghava who believes in his ability to make famed ‘Bombai Chutney’. His last outing ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’, too, has been received well by the audiences.

