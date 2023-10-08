Odisha govt approves Rs 30.58 crore for Biswanath Pandit library

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday approved Rs 30.58 crore for construction of a new building of Biswanath Pandit Library in Cuttack City.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the project. The stilt plus 3-floor library will have a 100-capacity auditorium, cafeteria, ample parking area apart from a wide stock of books and a conducive environment for learning, the CMO said in a statement.

During the visit of Secretary (5T) V K Pandian to Cuttack, the local people had appraised the immediate need of the library, and its proximity to the bus stand for the benefit of people coming from nearby villages and towns.

Biswanath Pandit Library was started in the year 1981 at Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack City and later shifted to a new building at Khannagar in the year 1998. The library has always been the desired destination for book lovers and researchers alike.

People from nearby areas also visited the library for its extensive collection of books. The library had been shifted to the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) near the Judicial Academy due to the construction of the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal.