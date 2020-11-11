Odisha reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 134, followed by Sundergarh (119) and Cuttack (96).

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,469, he said.

As many as 703 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 517 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 134, followed by Sundergarh (119) and Cuttack (96), he said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in Balasore, three in Cuttack, two each in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara and one each in Angul, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 254, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (123), he said.

The state now has 12,341 active coronavirus cases, while 2,91,137 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

Odisha has so far tested over 50.77 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 49,160 on Tuesday, the official said, adding the state’s positivity rate stands at 6.01 per cent.