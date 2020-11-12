Odisha reports 986 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 112, followed by Cuttack at 81 and Sundargarh at 80.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 3,05,986 with 986 more people testing positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the coastal state to 1,483, a health department official said.

Of the 986 new cases, 572 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 112, followed by Cuttack at 81 and Sundargarh at 80.

The positivity rate stands at 5.97 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, “Regret to inform the demise of Fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Of the 14 fresh fatalities, three were recorded in Khurda, and two each in Nuapada and Sundergarh.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in the districts of Baragarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

Odisha currently has 11,973 active cases, while as many as 2,92,477 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the official said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Over 51.22 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 45,819 on Wednesday, the official added.