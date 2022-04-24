Off season is best for cricket summer camps revival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Hyderabad: The Off season for Cricket in Hyderabad is the period between the end of the league matches between February- March and the commencement of the new league tournament in the month of June. This period also coincides with the School and College vacations which occur generally in the month of April up to the first week of June.

This period has been traditionally utilized by the Hyderabad Cricket Association to organise training and rehabilitation by conducting Coaching programs for selected players from all age groups. To execute these programs former players and current Coaches are called upon by the establishment.

However, over the last two years for the reasons of the pandemic Cricket coaching activity was suspended and understandably all Cricketing activity was affected.

Actually with most restrictions being lifted it was expected that this year the off season would see a revival of Summer Coaching activity at the Secunderabad Gymkhana and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at the least besides other centers that could have been utilized in the jurisdiction of the Association to develop the game.

Nothing of the above has actually happened but ironically we are experiencing the mushrooming of private Coaching Academies. These so called Cricket Coaching and playing facilities are providing an opportunity to satiate the needs of aspiring Cricketers to upgrade their skills even this year and in full swing.

The unfortunate part of this episode is that they cater only for those Parents, Children and Players who can afford to pay an exorbitant fee for this facility which therefore is out of reach of a large part of talented youngsters who belong to the poor and middle class segment of the Society.

My experience in the past years that I have been coaching young Cricketers is Hyderabad Cricket Association has provided free Coaching facilities to this segment besides ensuring advanced training to their selected players. In my view this should be revived without further delay and the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence which has been established for this very purpose should commence all activity this year itself.

I am given to understand that unlike in the past the Private Cricket grounds in and around the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Cricket Association that covers the city and the districts are of a very high standard and cater to several Private tournaments on a regular basis. These Corporate and private activity on exceptional facilities is out of the Control of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

It is time to evolve and face reality by Amending the Constitution and provide affiliation to all these Clubs and Centers who have created such amazing facilities to promote the game.

The author is the (Former Bombay and Hyderabad Ranji Cricketer)

