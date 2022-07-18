Office of governor neither ornamental nor political position: Venkaiah Naidu

By ANI Published: Updated On - 09:44 AM, Mon - 18 July 22

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the governors to act as a “guide” to states and see to it that the programmes funded by Central Government are properly implemented by the states.

According to a release from Vice President’s secretariat, Naidu said that the Office of a Governor is “neither an ornamental position nor a political position” and that their conduct should ‘set an example for the state administration.

The Vice President was addressing the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators from various States and Union Territories, along with their spouses, at a lunch hosted by him at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Sunday.

Naidu urged the Governors to frequently visit as many universities as possible in their state in the role of Chancellor to the Universities and interact with the students and staff to motivate them.

He also suggested that they oversee the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in its letter and spirit.

The Vice President suggested that governors can also become important partners in the eradication of tuberculosis and other health awareness initiatives in the states and UTs.

Giving the instance of vaccination, Naidu pointed out how motivating people to get vaccinated has had positive outcomes and reduced mortalities in India.

He suggested that governors become partners in various vaccination campaigns and also stressed the importance of healthy dietary habits in their interaction with people.

Governors, Lt. Governors and Administrators from various States and Union Territories, their spouses, Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, senior officials and other dignitaries were present.