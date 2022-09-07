Office portfolio expansion on cards as 63% of businesses back to office on hybrid basis

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: According to a Colliers survey of large, mid-sized, and smaller firms, hybrid working continues to be the most preferred workspace strategy in the country, with 63 per cent of the enterprises now embracing it.

Three days a week in the office is the most popular hybrid working style preferred by 26 per cent of the firms.

The survey indicated that this hybrid pattern allows businesses to pursue business goals without hindrances while offering better work-life balance to employees. About 38 per cent of the firms— of which half of them belong to the technology sector— indicated that they are planning to expand their portfolio in the next 6 to 18 months by leasing both traditional and flex spaces.

“Offices are now evolving into centres of collaboration and innovation, with the well-being of employees at the core. A hybrid work style needs to be supported by apt technological intervention to ensure seamless collaboration and communication”, said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer for India and Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, Colliers.

Meanwhile, about 35 per cent of the firms are willing to set up flex office spaces in non-metro cities to cater to changing employee needs. Employee convenience and higher occupancy costs in metro cities are prompting occupiers to consider non-metro cities. Since last year, flex spaces have been seeing a surge in enquiries from firms for office space in non-metro cities.