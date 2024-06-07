Officials asked to strictly conduct Group I preliminary exams in Mancherial

Stating that 9,384 candidates were appearing for the examination in the district, Santosh underlined coordination among officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Collector Badavath Santosh participates in a training programme held in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials to conduct preliminary examinations of Group I services slated for June 9 smoothly.

He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul participated in a training programme held for departmental officials, flying squads and route officers here on Friday.

Stating that 9,384 candidates were appearing for the examination in the district, Santosh underlined coordination among officials.

He told them to carry ID cards and only chief observers would be allowed to use mobile phones.

He instructed them to create basic amenities at the venues.

He informed that candidates would not be permitted to enter the centre after 10 am. He advised the candidates to report their grievances by contacting 08736-250500.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah said that 6,729 candidates were appearing for the examination, while 18 centres were identified in the district.

He told the candidates to utilize the helpline 94910 53677.

He asked the officials to strictly implement rules meant for the conduct of the examination. He said that section 144 of CrPC would be imposed around the venues.

Asifabad Collector Venkaesh Dothre said that necessary arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the examinations. He stated that 13 centres were identified to organise the examination for 2,783 students in the district.