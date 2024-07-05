Officials asked to strive hard to put Asifabad on top in NITI Ayog Abhiyan

Speaking on this occasion, Venkatesh Dothre said that the progress achieved in the welfare development programs undertaken in the district should be continued, while the district should be further developed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 07:11 PM

Collector Venkatesh speaks at a programme after participating in the 75th Vanamohatsavam held in Tiryani mandal centre on Friday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre said that the progress witnessed in development and welfare programs in the district should be continued. He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari planted saplings as part of the 75th Vanamahotsavam programme, in the premises of a community hall in Tiryani mandal center on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Venkatesh said that the progress achieved in the welfare development programs undertaken in the district should be continued, while the district should be further developed. He said that everyone should take responsibility for protecting the plants that contribute to the existence of humans.

The Collector later attended a programme organized in the premises of office of mandal Parishad Development Officer as part of NITI Aayog’s Abhiyan program. He said that special attention would be given to health, education, medicine, agriculture, development of self-help groups, welfare of women and children through NITI Ayog Sampoornata Abhiyan.

He said that the officials should work at the field level and coordinate with the employees, Anganwadi, ASHA, health workers, panchayat secretaries and teachers and take necessary measures to put the district in the top in achieving objectives of the initiative. He advised farmers to get the cards after testing the soil of their agricultural land. He told officials to create awareness among the farmers over the crops to be cultivated based on the test report.

Venkatesh said that collective development was possible if officers and staff perform their assigned duties responsibly. As a part of district development and public welfare, everyone should work in coordination and strive to achieve the goals set to the full extent in education, medicine and agriculture sectors.

District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal, District Panchayat Officer Bikshapati and District Medical Health Officer Tukaram and many other officials were present.