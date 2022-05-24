Officials to ensure irrigation facilities to crops in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy instructed officials of the Irrigation department to take steps to complete restoration of breached irrigation tanks and ponds and to complete works of package number 27 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He conducted a review meeting with the authorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Indrakaran Reddy said that 110 irrigation tanks and ponds of the district were breached owing to rains in 2021. He found out the status of restoration of the tanks and ponds. He told the authorities to expedite the restoration works and to provide water to crops at the earliest. He asked the officials to prepare estimates to construct 25 check dams spending Rs 150 crore.

The minister instructed the officials of the irrigation department to speed up the works relating to the package number 21 of the ambitious KLIS. He told them to expedite the installation of crest gates of Sadharamat barrage being built across Godavari river in Khanapur mandal. He directed them to cancel the tenders of works of the package number 28 as the contractor showed negligence in executing works and to re-invite tenders afresh.

Indrakaran Reddy told the officials to take steps to provide rehabilitation packages to those who would be displaced with construction of Gundegaon project as requested by Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy. MLAs Vittal Reddy, and Rekha Naik, Irrigation department’s special chief secretary Rajath Kumar, Engineering-in-Chief Muralidhar, erstwhile Adilabad Chief Engineer Venkateshwarlu, Superintending Engineer Susheel Kumar and executive engineer Rama Rao were present.