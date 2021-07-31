Officials told to take up mutation process of Dalits’ houses in Huzurabad

Collector along with CMO OSD Ramaiah conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss houses mutation, government lands and other issues in Huzurabad constituency

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to take steps for mutation of houses purchased by Dalits in Huzurabad constituency.

The Collector along with CMO OSD Ramaiah conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss houses mutation, government lands and other issues in Huzurabad constituency at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan wanted the officials to take steps to give permission for construction of houses in gramakantam lands by following the new Panchayat Raj Act.

Ramaiah enquired about the pending Dalits’ houses mutation cases in Huzurabad segment and their statues. He instructed the officials to do mutation by verifying registration and link documents.

Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad La, Trainee Collector Mayank Mittal, District Panchyat Officer Veerabuchaiah, Huzurabad RDO Ravinder, Survey and Land Records AD Ashok, Huzurabad Divisional Panchayat Officer Latha, and Mandal Panchayat Officers participated in the meeting.

