Mancherial: Protesting villagers agree to vote

Motilal told the villagers that they would not be able to raise their concern if they did not exercise their franchise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Mancherial: Villagers of Rajaram in Kotapalli, who had announced they would stay away from the elections without voting, on Wednesday finally relented and agreed to cast their votes following Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal holding talks with them.

Utilising the right to vote would give citizens the opportunity question public representatives about their challenges, he told them, adding that they could demand an elected representative to develop a road facility for them once the elections were over.

The villagers had on Tuesday declared that they would not take part in voting in protest of lack of a road facility to their village.

Officials said that Rs.9 crore were sanctioned to develop the road, but the works were held up with the Forest department rejecting permission to lay the road.

The residents have been demanding for the road for quite a long time.