Telangana: Govt appoints special officers as drinking water crisis deepens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 03:33 PM

Water Crisis

Hyderabad: With the drinking water crisis deepening further, the State government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officers as special officers to monitor the situation till July end and to mitigate the crisis to ensure adequate supply of drinking water in all urban and rural households on a daily basis. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard with immediate effect.

The special officers were instructed to visit the assigned districts immediately and focus on addressing the drinking water needs in the districts, in coordination with the district collectors and State-level departments. They were also instructed not to seek leave during this period.

The special officers who were appointed were Irrigation Special Secretary Prashant Jeevan Patil for Adilabad and Nirmal districts; Director of Labour S Krishna Aditya for Kumram Bhim Asifabad and Mancherial; Health and Family Welfare Director RV Karnan for Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla; Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Anitha Ramachandran for Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Suryapet; and Tribal Welfare Secretary A Sharath for Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

Similarly, the government appointed Transport, Roads and Buildings Special Secretary B Vijiendra for Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts; Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Shruti Ojha for Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool; Agriculture Director B Gopi for Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad; Archaeology Director Bharati Hollikeri for Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet; and senior IAS officer Surendra Mohan for Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.