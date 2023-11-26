Officials urged to ensure peaceful elections in Maoist-affected Mulugu

Addressing the election teams’ meeting, Election General Observer Ratnakar Jha underscored the imperative of maintaining peace and adherence to election norms for a smooth voting process.

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Election General Observer Ratnakar Jha during a inspection at a check post on Sunday.

Mulugu: Election General Observer Ratnakar Jha emphasised the need for a peaceful and fair electoral process. Addressing the election teams’ meeting, Jha underscored the imperative of maintaining peace and adherence to election norms for a smooth voting process.

Jha stressed the significance of providing essential facilities at polling stations, including drinking water, sanitation, adequate lighting, power supply, and special provisions for differently-abled voters. He urged the nodal teams to function according to the ECI’s guidelines to ensure a conducive environment for voters and emphasised the need for extensive awareness campaigns about EVM usage.

In an effort to bolster accessibility, Jha mandated that each polling station must be equipped with ramps for individuals with disabilities. He outlined avenues for lodging complaints, citing the cVIGIL app and a toll-free number (1950) as channels for reporting hate speeches, violations of the election code, illicit distribution of cash or liquor, and other freebies.

“The sanctity of the voting process must be upheld,” Jha remarked, urging voters to exercise their franchise without succumbing to any inducements. He also urged every eligible voter to participate in the democratic exercise. Complaints and queries pertaining to the Mulugu Constituency elections can be lodged by contacting Jha at mobile number 85002 75785.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam said that they were taking all steps to provide security at the polling stations, to the leaders and others from the outlawed CPI Maoists.

In a press note, he said, “When the last time Maoists entered the Peruru PS jurisdiction on September 2, 2023, and tried to commit the offence, we successfully countered them and made them flee to Chhattisgarh. We are confident that we will do the same this time too. As a part of countering them, we are using drones for keeping surveillance over deep forest areas to check and detect movement of armed cadres of CPI Maoists, Cordon and search operations, Tactical Vehicle checking, Area Domination exercises and so on,” he said referring to the movement of Maoist action team.