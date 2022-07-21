OG Studios was special for me – says Director Okshravan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: While the scoring process can be complex, the director’s process of choosing a soundtrack is straightforward. Everyone has unique skills and talents, and that is what makes each one of us special. People have skills in areas such as playing an instrument, playing sports, being artistic, acting, singing, and many more. People realize their talents at different stages in their lives. Giving back to the community by sharing the skill I have is what makes the difference. Everyone has at least one thing they are good at. When each of us brings our talents together, the world becomes a masterpiece painting. One of the great things about being a director as a life choice is that it can never be mastered. Every story is its kind of expedition, with its own set of challenges. One such name that has changed the phase of direction is that of Shravan Patil Aka OkShravan.

He believes that directing a film is a well-known job around the world. Cinema has brought happiness to millions of people around the world. Shravan’s main force behind the creation of this happiness. However, his job is not easy. Shravan pulls all of the films together with his expertise and eye for beauty. The film business allows people to dream of meeting someone they have worshiped on their televisions. These ideas, even if they are slim, are a major pull toward directing films. Shravan helps to give shape to these projects and has a way of creating wonders with his work.

Even though he may not appear in front of the camera, Shravan is one of the most important people on a film set. He does more than shout “action” and “cut” behind the scenes—he is the person who determines the creative vision and makes all of the film’s biggest decisions. His production house Tagdog media is reaching heights. He had delivered ace projects like Kyun jau me sung by Aditya Narayan, Anwar by Salman Ali, Des mere by Harshit Chauhan, Ali Ali by Shadab & Altamash

