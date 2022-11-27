OGH doctors save construction worker impaled by iron rods

A multi-disciplinary team of surgeons and physicians of Osmania General Hospital saved the life of a 35-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: A multi-disciplinary team of surgeons and physicians of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) saved the life of a 35-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand, who had an accidental fall from the second floor of a construction site in Abids, and in the process two iron roads had impaled his stomach region.

The worker was rushed to OGH on Saturday afternoon with excruciating pain and bleeding by volunteers of Helping Hand Foundation (HHF). In a swift operation, a multidisciplinary team of doctors from OGH assessed the case and conducted a marathon surgery that lasted for four to five hours.

By Saturday evening, the surgeons successfully removed the iron rods, which had perforated only the small intestines, leaving other organs untouched.

The OGH doctors who saved the life of the worker for no cost included Dr G Srinivas, Head, CT surgeon, Dr. Nitish from Urology, Dr. Aditya Surgical from Gastroenterology and Dr. Ajitha from General surgery and the Anaesthesia team.