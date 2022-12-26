Oil is well, says this Asifabad youth

Enagandula Rajanna, a post-graduate in Rural Development from Penchikalpet has become a role model for youngsters for successfully running a traditional cold press oil unit

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

E Rajanna, a Post Graduate in Rural Development, at his unit.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Pursuing higher education is still a rarity among youngsters of the backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Graduates tend either to try for some employment with the government service or private sector.

But, a post-graduate from remote Penchikalpet became a role model for youth after his success in running a cold press oil unit.

Enagandula Rajanna, a Post Graduate in Rural Development, who pursued the line of making cooking oils in the age-old fashion of cold-press method using four wooden grinders (locally known as Ganuga) at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar. He has not only found self-employment but also provides livelihood to four others.

“There is a good demand for cold-pressed oil. Oil extraction in this method is very old and good for health. I tried this out because of the excellent demand not only from surrounding areas but all over the State,” Rajanna told Telangana Today. He invested about Rs 20 lakh to set up the oil plant in an iron-sheet roofed shed for engaging workers and to buy bullocks and grinders.

1,000 litres per month

Rajanna maintained that his unit can produce about 1,000 litres of oil per month by using groundnut, sesame, and coconut. His earnings would be between Rs 30,000 and 50,000 per month.

His customers would be from not only Kaghaznagar town and surrounding villages, but also from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

Expansion plans

Enthused by the response, he is planning to expand the production unit to manufacture 2,000 litres of the oil per month in a month or two.

He plans to set up five different organic oils of mustard (Avalu), Mahua (Ippa), Caster (Amudam), Neem (Vepa), and Pongame (Kanuga) soon. He wants to invite students to make them aware of traditional means of producing edible oils in the near future.

He points out that visiting students would not only know about traditional ways of manufacturing cooking oils but also learn physics, chemistry, history, and geography involved in the process.