Ola expands Prime Plus service to Hyderabad

Ola, the ride-hailing platform, has expanded its Prime Plus premium service to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Ola, the ride-hailing platform, has expanded its Prime Plus premium service to Hyderabad. The company has announced that after a phenomenal response in Bengaluru, the service is now expanded to Hyderabad and also Mumbai and Pune.

The new premium service ensures a seamless commute experience for customers with professional drivers and complete ride assurance, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles, a press release said.

Designed to exceed customer expectations by significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience, Prime Plus service has been rolled out to select customers across the three cities starting today.

“After a successful pilot in Bangalore, a full-scale rollout of the Prime Plus service across the city has also witnessed an overwhelming response. Buoyed with the success, we are now looking beyond Bangalore by expanding to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, starting today. Full-scale rollout will follow soon,” said Ola Spokesperson.