Ola announces opening of purchase window for S1 Air

Ola Electric, an electric vehicle company, announced that the purchase window for its highly anticipated and afordable S1 Air scooter will open on July 28.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Ola community and reservers who book the S1 Air before Friday will have the opportunity to purchase it at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999. The limited-period purchase window will remain open from July 28 to 30.

While the purchase window will commence on July 31 for others at a revised price of Rs 1,19,999 and deliveries would begin in early August.

The Ola S1 Air is the perfect urban city ride companion aimed at driving mass adoption of EVs. With low running and maintenance costs, the S1 oﬀers cutting-edge technology and design elements inherited from its predecessors, the S1 and S1 Pro, while oﬀering an incredibly aﬀordable price point.

Boasting a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, a certiﬁed range of 125 km, and a remarkable top speed of 90 km/hr, the Ola S1 Air sets a new benchmark in the realm of electric mobility.

Commenting on the announcement, an Ola spokesperson said, “Our goal with the S1 Air has always been to make India’s electric vehicle revolution accessible to all. The success of the S1 and S1 Pro has made electric vehicles mainstream in the country. We are conﬁdent that the arrival of the S1 Air will soon mark the end of the ICE Age in India’s scooter industry.”

Ola is actively augmenting its oﬄine presence through the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centres (ECs) throughout India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.