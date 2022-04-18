Ola, Uber drivers’ rally in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Ola and Uber drivers on Monday took out a rally in the city demanding their managements to reduce commission from the present 40 per cent to 20 per cent.

The rally with about 500 cars commenced from the Port Sitarama Kalyanamandapam in Akkayyapalem and concluded at the RTA office where a memorandum was submitted to the Regional Transport Authority seeking their intervention to resolve the issue.

According to the general secretary of Cabs Drivers Owners and Workers’ union Sriramulu, there were over 7,000 Ola and Uber drivers working in the city and although the prices of petrol and diesel had increased exorbitantly, the rates of 2016 were still continued. “Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 50 per cent and the RTA charges by 25 per cent. It has become difficult to maintain the cabs. While we are spending lakhs of rupees on cars, renewal of licences, registration, fitness charges, insurance, besides paying fines and facing cases in the process of serving the public, our managements are taking away all the profits and on top of it, are threatening us,” he lamented.

