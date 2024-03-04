Hyderabad old city Metro Rail foundation stone to be laid on March 8

The metro rail project is expected to cost about Rs. 2,000 Cr including for road widening and shifting of the utilities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the phase I Hyderabad Metro rail work in a 5.5 km stretch from MGBS to Falaknuma, which is part of corridor II green line JBS to Falaknuma will be laid on Friday, March 8. According to MD, HMRL NVS Reddy, around 1100 properties will be affected in road widening at the metro rail station locations. The metro rail project is expected to cost about Rs. 2,000 Cr including for road widening and shifting of the utilities, he stated.

The metro rail alignment will pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as originally planned. There would be 4 stations namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma. Though the alignment and the stations are about 500 metres away from the monuments, two of the stations are named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical importance, NVS Reddy said.

The MD indicated that engineering solutions are being worked out to ensure that no religious or heritage structure is affected in this stretch either in road widening or in Metro Rail construction. The line will be further extended by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line of Nagole – LB Nagar – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally -P7 Road – Shamshabad Airport, he added.

Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the project.