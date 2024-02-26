Watch: Farmer denied entry in Metro Rail over ‘dirty clothes’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a farmer was denied entry to travel in a metro rail in Bengaluru city recently, as the authorities at the security check felt that his clothes were “too dirty” to be allowed into the transport service.

The farmer who was wearing a white shirt and carrying a bag of clothes on his head, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the Rajajinagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, although he had purchased a ticket for his travel.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) another man who was entering the station to travel by the metro, came to the support of the farmer who only spoke Hindi. He questioned the metro authorities if there was a rule that mandated the customers to follow a dress code in order to avail metro services.

In the video, the man can be heard saying in Kannada that “The farmer possesses the ticket required for him to get an entry. He only has clothes in his bag and nothing that is prohibited from bringing into the metro. On what basis is he being denied entry?”

The man is also heard questioned the authorities if the metro was only meant for VIP travel or if it was a public transport. Others who were in the queue to make an entry, also came to the farmer’s support and called the discriminatory behaviour of the security personnel.

According to reports, security supervisor has been sacked after the incident triggered an uproar online.

UNBELIEVABLE..! Is metro only for VIPs? Is there a dress code to use Metro?

