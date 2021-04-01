One dead, one rescued as old bridge caves in Asifabad

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that the deceased was Athram Suresh (30) a native of Ballarshah district in Maharashtra. The rescued worker was Madavi Sangharsh belonging to Maharashtra.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: One of the two workers, who were trapped under the debris of an old bridge which was dismantled as part of works relating to widening of Mancherial-Chandrapur national highway, died at Wankidi Mandal centre on Thursday. Another worker was rescued by a local policeman.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that the deceased was Athram Suresh (30) a native of Ballarshah district in Maharashtra. The rescued worker was Madavi Sangharsh belonging to Maharashtra.

Suresh died on the spot when he was trapped in the debris of the bridge which caved in when cables of a telecom network at the bridge were being removed. Sangarsh who was also caught in the debris was brought by Darawath Sesherao, a police constable of Wanikidi police station, who was moving on the road, with the help of colleagues of the two workers.

“Suresh, who was engaged in shifting of cables of the telecom operator, fell to the ground after the bridge collapsed. He died after large debris fell on him. Another worker also fell down. I managed to rescue him by taking assistance from the workers at the spot. I was heading to a vegetable market at the time of mishap,” Sesharao told ‘Telangana Today.’

The injured worker was shifted to a government hospital in Asifabad town. His medical condition is said to be stable.

