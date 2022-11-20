| One Dead Several Injured As Rtc Bus Turns Turtle In Vikarabad

One dead, several injured as RTC bus turns turtle in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:18 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: At least one person was killed and several injured when a RTC bus overturned at Anantgiri in Vikarabad on Sunday.

According to reports, the bus carrying around 50 passengers was on way to Dharur mandal from Vikarabad when the driver lost control over the vehicle and the bus overturned on the Ananthagiri ghat road.

On information the local police rushed to the spot and with the help of locals rescued the persons trapped in the bus.

All the injured were shifted to Vikarabad governments hospital.

The condition of two of the injured persons was stated to be critical. Senior police officials reached the accident site and supervising the investigation.

More details awaited.