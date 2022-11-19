Go on a long drive to these destinations with your boy gang

Hyderabad: If you and your bike or a car love taking off on a long drive, why not go with your boy gang on this men’s day that falls on Saturday? Apart from just Vikarabad and Ananthagiri Hills, there are many more long drive destinations in and around Hyderabad that will make you go on a road trip right now.

Grab your keys and helmet, gather your boys, get on your machine, and get moving as we have curated a list of places to make it easy for you:

Narsapur forest

A day trip to Narsapur forest is one of the best outings. The place is located just 50 kilometres away from the city. Say hello to birds and mischievous monkeys when you’re here. A good hike takes you to a secluded lake, where you can relax with your squad. The sunsets are magical at the lake. Wear a pair of sturdy shoes and walk into the wild. However, make sure to return before the darkness sets.

Devarakonda Fort

Devarakonda Fort, undoubtedly, holds its ruins with grace. Surrounded by a series of seven hills, large boulders, and a forest area, the place is nearly three hours away from Hyderabad. The fort is perched on a hilltop, which offers a fantastic view of the entire Devarakonda town. Don’t miss feeling a fresh breeze and a sunset view from here. The grand walls and curved bastions will amaze you.

Warangal

Driving through Warangal will let you explore dilapidated ruins, forts, and temples with intriguing art. On your way, you will encounter Bhongir Fort and Yadagirigutta. Hit the highway by the sunrise hour to get a glimpse of sky painted with pinks with forts and hillocks in the background. You can even stop by Pakhal Lake and Ursu Gutta, a tiny hamlet that is full of green farms.

Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

It’s a weekend, so why not camp by lakeside with your boy gang. Located nearly three hours away from Hyderabad, Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary is perfect for a tiny getaway. Camp for a night, light a bonfire, barbecue, and witness an amazing sunrise the next morning. There is a 100-year-old Nizam Bungalow here that is now known as a haunted house. If you’re looking for some thrill, make a visit to this creepy bungalow.

Nevertheless, the list is incomplete without mentioning Ananthagiri Hills, regarded as the Ooty of Telangana. The long stretches of greenery, heavenly waterfalls, quiet mountains, and the cozy nooks and corners hidden in the turns of hills offer stunning beauty. It is one of the best trekking destinations for beginners.