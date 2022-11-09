Six organs donated from two brain dead persons in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Pullani Annapurna and Yeddula Parameshwara Reddy.

Hyderabad: Relatives of two individuals, who were declared as brain dead by the attending team of neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased under Jeevandan Government organ donation initiative.

A 30-year-old housewife Pullani Annapurna, hailing from Ethrajpally, Vikarabad, suffered convulsions on November 5. The housewife, who was also epileptic and had cerebral edema, was taken to a local hospital in Vikarabad and later to Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

Despite providing ICU care for four-days, her health condition did not improve and the neuro-physicians declared Annapurna as brain dead on November 8. Following grief counselling, her husband Mannepally Sudharshan and brother consented to donate her organs. Two kidneys and liver were retrieved and allocated to transplant centres.

In another case, relatives of 48-year-old Yeddula Parameshwara Reddy, a resident of Padidempadu village, suffered a brain stroke and was taken to a local hospital and later to Sunshine Hospitals.

Despite providing ICU care for three-days, his health condition did not improve and the neuro-physicians declared him as brain dead. Following counselling sessions, the family members agreed to donate his organs and two kidneys and a liver were retrieved and allotted to transplant centres.