One dies, eight injured in road accident in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:38 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Suryapet: One person died and eight agricultural women labor received injuries when a tractor, in which they were travelling was hit by a container vehicle at Chandupatla of Chivvemla mandal in the district on Wednesday. Keyyala Ramesh, the tractor driver died on the spot in the incident. Eight agricultural women workers received injuries in the road accident. All the victims belong to Chandupatla village.

According to the police, the road accident took place when they returning to their houses in a tractor after work in agricultural fields located at two kilometers away from Chandupatla. A container vehicle, which was coming in opposite direction, hit the tractor resulting in the incident. The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The body of Ramesh has been shifted to mortuary of government general hospital at Suryapet for autopsy.

Chivvemla police filed a case and investigating into the incident.