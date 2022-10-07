One drowns, another goes missing in river Godavari at Kaleshwaram

Published Date - 10:53 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational Image) A youth went missing and another drowned in river Godavari at Kaleshwaram of Bhupalpally district on Friday.

Bhupalpally: A youth went missing and another drowned in river Godavari at Kaleshwaram of Bhupalpally district on Friday. The deceased was K Vinod (21) of Ramnagar in Hyderabad. He drowned in the river when he along with seven friends went to the river to immerse goddess Durga Devi idol in the river.

After immersing the idol, they entered the river for swimming and drowned in the river. The other youth informed the villagers and local police about the incident. Mahadevpur CI T Kiran and staff rushed to the spot. With the help of swimmers and fishermen they set nets for retrieving the bodies. The dead body of Vinod was retrieved and shifted to Mahadevpur CHC for autopsy.

Swimmers are searching for missing youth B Pawan in the river. The CI advised the devotees and villagers not to venture into the river when water flow was high.