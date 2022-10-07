Class X student drowns in Kadem project canal in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational Image).

Nirmal: A Class X student Bommena Dattu Sri accidentally drowned in a main distributary canal of Kaddam Narayana Reddy project at Devunigudem village in Dasturabad mandal on Friday.

Dattu Sri was trying to collect flowers gathered by his cousin brother Naresh, who crossed the canal after plucking flowers meant for making Bathukamma idol on the other side of the canal. Naresh informed his family members who in turn sought help from local police in bringing out the body.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two persons drown at Nanajipur water fall

Bommena Latha, the mother of the boy lodged a complaint. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.