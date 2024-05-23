One killed, 25 passengers injured as private bus overturns in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 07:36 PM

Nirmal: A woman was killed, while 25 passengers sustained injuries when the private travel bus in which they were travelling overturned on a slope on the Mahaboob ghats near Nirmal town on Wednesday night. The condition of two of the injured persons was critical.

Nirmal Rural Inspector B Srinivas said Farhana (28) from Adilabad town died while being shifted to Hyderabad as she received grievous injuries when the bus turned turtle. While 10 passengers had serious injuries, 15 passengers including the driver sustained minor injuries in the mishap. They were undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in Nirmal district headquarters.

Carrying 49 passengers, the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Adilabad at the time of the accident. Police said rash driving and overspeeding were suspected to have led to the incident. A case was registered against the driver and owner of the bus. Investigation was on.