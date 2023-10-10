One killed, 3 missing after avalanche hits army training team in Ladakh

By IANS Published Date - 08:20 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

Srinagar: One soldier was killed while three others are missing after a training team of the Indian Army was caught in an avalanche in the Kun mountain area of Ladakh.

Defence sources said on Monday that a contingent of approximately 40 army personnel from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Adventure Wing of the army were engaged in routine training activities near Mount Kun when the accident occurred.

Such exercises are standard practice during this season, aiming to provide realistic mountaineering training for HAWS participants as part of the ‘Train the Trainer’ concept, the sources said, adding that the group faced an unexpected avalanche during the training ascent on October 8.

“Four of our dedicated personnel were trapped underneath. Immediate rescue operations were initiated and are still continuing. Mortal remains of one person struck by the avalanche have been recovered in a daring search operation,” the sources said.

“Despite inclement weather and heavy snow pile up, search and rescue operations continue to locate and recover others trapped under the massive snow,” they added.