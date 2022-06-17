One killed, many injured as ‘Agnipath’ sparks off arson in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:03 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old was killed and several others injured after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) opened fire to quell one of the most violent episodes of arson and vandalism Hyderabad has ever seen in recent years — this time over the union government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

The Secunderabad Railway Station was the epicenter of the protest, which began around 8 am. Three trains, two rail engines and several food stalls on the station premises were set on fire, apart from large-scale vandalism of railway property.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF were caught unawares when several hundreds of protestors — all youngsters who covered their faces with masks or handkerchiefs, and held placards — barged into the railway station. Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded that a long-term Army recruitment scheme be implemented instead of the four-year service envisioned under Agnipath.

Within minutes, the protest took a violent turn as the agitators set off a spree of attacks on railway property on the platforms and tracks. Even before the GRP or RPF could react, they went on a rampage, setting three trains — including one goods train, two engines and several food stalls — on fire. They moved onto the tracks and blocked them with a scooter, wooden boxes, cartons and wheelbarrows which they snatched from porters.

The railway offices on platforms 1 and 10, apart from trains stationed at these platforms, were damaged by the mob, many of whom were armed with sticks, iron rods and stones. “They destroyed everything in sight — from clocks, surveillance cameras, lights, fans and electronic display boards,” an official at the spot said.

As the protesters started damaging electric locomotive engines, railway officials cut the power supply to the entire station. The youngsters then allegedly pelted stones at the security forces, who tried to disperse them with lathis by 10 am. As the stone-pelting continued, personnel, said to be from the RPF, issued a warning and opened fire. Around 15 rounds were fired, leaving several injured. Four police constables were injured in the chaos.

Damodar Rakesh (18), a resident of Warangal district, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. The other injured persons were Jagannath Swamy (20) of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, K Rakesh (20) from Karimnagar, J Srikanth (20) of Mahabubnagar, A Kumar (21) from Warangal, Parashuram (22) from Kamareddy, P Mohan (20) from Kamareddy, Nagender Babu (21) of Khammam and V Vinay (20).

Many others suffered minor injuries but continued their protest by squatting on the tracks. Later in the evening, the security forces cleared the station premises of the agitators.