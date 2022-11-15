| One Killed Two Injured After Firecrackers Go Off In Auto Rickshaw In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:04 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Sangareddy: One person died while two others suffered serious burn injuries after a celebration using firecrackers went awry in Sangareddy Town on Tuesday. Sandeep, 28, who suffered over 70 percent burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The firecrackers were being burst as part of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bike rally that was out taken to mark the inauguration of the Government Medical College. Three persons, Sandeep, Kushal and Subash, who were hired to burst the crackers were moving in an auto-trolley along with the crackers.

According to the police, Sandeep lit one cracker standing amid the bundles of crackers in the auto which resulted in the incident. As per CCTV footage, Sandeep was seen jumping out of the auto while the crackers went off. His clothes too caught fire. TRS workers came to his rescue and tried to douse the fire even as the other participants in the rally ran for safety.

Chaos prevailed for a while till all the crackers burst. The injured were first rushed to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for treatment, while Sandeep was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The rest two have sustained less than 10 per cent burn injuries and their condition was stated to be stable.

TRS District President and Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar also sustained a minor injury on his foot. A bike of a television channel’s cameraman was partially damaged in the incident.