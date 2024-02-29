One Minute Late rule: Inter student ends life after being refused entry for exam in Telangana

Shiva Kumar was a student at a government junior college in Jainath mandal centre and resident of Mangurla village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:25 PM

Representational image.

Adilabad: An Intermediate II year student died, allegedly by jumping into an irrigation project, after he was refused entry into the examination hall citing the one minute late rule in Sathnala village of Jainath mandal on Thursday.

Jainath Inspector D Sainath said Shiva Kumar (17) was found dead in the water in the project. He was a student at a government junior college in Jainath mandal centre and resident of Mangurla village. He was to appear for the Inter second year second language examination. However, it is learned that he could not reach the venue of the exam on time though he had hired an auto-rickshaw to reach the centre from his village. The auto-rickshaw driver alerted his parents when he saw that Shiva was gloomy after being denied entry into the examination centre, where he should have reached by 9 am.

As per a suicide note purportedly written by him, Shiva said he was dejected for being late for the examination, which he said was for the first time in his life. He was also upset for failing in three subjects in the first year. His mother Panchapula lodged a complaint with police, who have registered a case and are investigating.