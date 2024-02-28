Latecomers and personal issues: A staggering 19,641 students skip Inter exams in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 07:59 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A staggering 19,641 students skipped the Intermediate Public Examinations that commenced across the State on Wednesday. While several students could not sit for the exams over personal reasons, some candidates could not appear as they were denied entry into the centre over coming late.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at some centres in the districts with anxious students who were late for the exam, desperately pleading to be allowed into the centres. Amid sobs, some students cited non-availability of transportation, traffic snarls while some others pleaded health issues for the delay. However, the centre officials remained unperturbed and cited TSBIE rules.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) had warned students that they would not be allowed into the centre even if they were late by a minute. While the exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, students were allowed into the centre from 8 am.

In all, 5,07,754 students registered for the second-language paper – I, 4,88,113 appeared. Three malpractice cases with one each in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Jangaon were booked during the examination.

Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham who made a surprise visit to Sri Chaitanya Junior College, one of the exam centres in Jubilee Hills here, directed officials to take appropriate measures to ensure students do not face any difficulties during exams. He also instructed officials not to allow mobile phones into the centre.

The second-year intermediate exams will commence on Thursday. A total of 9,80,978 intermediate students are expected to sit for the examinations that will conclude on March 19. A total of 1,521 examination centres were constituted for conduct of the examinations.

As many as 27,900 junior lecturers and teachers have been deployed in centres. Further, 75 flying and 200 sitting squads have also been constituted for monitoring the exams.