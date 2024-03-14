One Nation, One Election: 18,626 Pages Report on Simultaneous Elections in India | Ram Nath Kovind

| One Nation One Election 18626 Pages Report On Simultaneous Elections In India Ram Nath Kovind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 07:41 PM

The Kovind panel, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, has submitted a report on holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in India. The report, spanning 18,626 pages, suggests aligning state assemblies’ tenure with subsequent Lok Sabha elections and planning for equipment, manpower, and security forces.